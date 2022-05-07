Driver jailed 10 years for pouring acid on kids’ mum

The court after the trial found Boso guilty of the offence

Source: GNA

A High Court in Accra has sentenced a commercial driver to 10 years imprisonment for pouring acid on a trader whiles she was sleeping.

Bright Boso, who has two kids with the victim, Grace Amezando, claimed the victim was cheating on him.



The court after the trial found Boso guilty of the offence.



The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, appealed to philanthropists and Civil Society Organisations to assist the victim to raise GHC60,000 for surgery.



According to the court, the victim needed GHC6,000 out of the amount to restore her sight or else she would go blind.



Boso in his plea for mitigation said: "I am pleading with the court to forgive me because if convicted there would be no one to take care of my kids."

Prosecuting Selasi Kuwornu, an Assistant State Attorney, narrated that Grace Amezando was a 24-year-old trader who used to be in a relationship with Boso, now convict.



The prosecution said they had two kids and that the victim had cohabited with Boso in a kiosk on undeveloped land at Christian Village, Accra.



It said sometime in December 2020, Boso accused the victim of cheating on him by engaging one Gyan in a relationship in the neighbourhood.



It said on May 11, 2021, Boso and the victim quarrelled over the same issue, so the victim left the house for Ashongman Estate.



The prosecution said whiles the victim was leaving for Ashongman Estate, Boso followed and abused her verbally, saying " because the victim was beautiful, she was cheating on him," threatening that the victim would soon look like an old lady.

It said on May 13, 2021, whiles the victim was asleep, Boso entered the kiosk and poured acid on her.



It said the victim began feeling a burning sensation on her skin and shouted for help and was rescued and sent to a health post.



However, due to the victim's condition, she was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The prosecution said the victim suffered injuries to her eyes, face, chest, breast and two arms.



When Boso was arrested, he admitted the offence.