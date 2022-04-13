1
Driver, mate arrested for allegedly stabbing city guard to death

The suspects are in police custody

Wed, 13 Apr 2022

A trotro driver and his mate are in police grips in Kumasi after allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) city guard to death.

Thomas Amakye Yankey, deceased, was said to have had a misunderstanding with the suspects over parking right, at the weekend.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the KMA, Henrietta AfiaKonadu-Aboagye, confirmed the death to the Ghanaian Times.

She said that information received by the police indicated that the deceased, popularly known as ‘Congo Soldier,’ was said to have prevented the driver and his mate from loading at an unauthorized place, resulting in a misunderstanding.

Ms Konadu-Aboagye claimed that in the process, the driver allegedly stabbed the city guard with a knife in the neck and stomach resulting in injuries.

The PRO said he was rushed to the Ahwiam Clinic, in Anloga, Kumasi, but was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where he died later.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahyiano, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the incident, saying the driver and his mate were in police custody, adding that an investigation had begun into the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of KMA, led by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Pyne, had visited the family of the late city guard, to console them.

