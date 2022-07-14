16
Menu
News

Driver of truck that killed MCE charged; remanded by Kibi Court

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MCE, driver killed in a ghastly accident

Incident involved an Articulator Truck

Driver of truck arrested and remanded

A court in Kibi has charged and remanded a 32-year-old driver of an Articulator Truck that got involved in an accident killing a Municipal Chief Executive and his driver on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The alleged offence by the driver of the Man Diesel Articulator Truck, with registration number AS 4229 X, is said to have caused the death of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai MCE, Alfred Amoah and his driver, Samuel Gyasi.

The duo had attended an event in Accra and were returning to their work station in the Western North region when the incident occurred on the Accra - Kumasi Highway according to a GhanaWeb source.

The accused is facing three counts: the first relates to careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) as amended by Act 2008 Act 761.

The two other counts are negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29, a 3news.com report stated.

The Kibi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Peter Oppong-Boahen did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned to July 20.

Prosecutor, Inspector Kamal Salifu Gumah, said when investigations are concluded, a docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General's office for study and advice.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



SARA/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Related Articles: