Driver remanded for allegedly defiling 15-year-old girl

Jail 610x400 The accused pleaded not guilty in court

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: GNA

A 22-year-old driver’s mate has been remanded into police custody by the circuit court at Asante Juaben for defiling a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) girl, at Kenyase-Bosore in the Kwabre East Municipality.

Abdul Ganiru Adamu was said to have defiled the girl in her parents’ bedroom and stolen money and valuable items from the room.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided over by Nana Asantewaa Attakorah, on May 13.

Police Chief Inspector Effah told the court that the complainant was the father of the victim.

The prosecution said the victim resides with her parents at Bosore, while the accused was a former employee of the complainant.

Chief Insp Effah said last year, the accused went to the complainant’s house and met the victim and her three-year-old sister.

The court heard that the accused lured the JHS girl into her parents’ room, had sexual intercourse with her leaving her bleeding, and tied the victim onto the bed and gagged her.

Chief Insp Effah revealed that the accused ransacked the room, stole GH¢12, 000, belonging to the complainant, and bolted.

According to the prosecution, the victim managed to untangle herself and informed some young men, who were working at a house in the neighborhood.

Chief Insp Effah said the case was reported to the police at Kenyasi, and the accused was arrested at Meduma adding that the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement

