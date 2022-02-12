Driver’s mate killed in accident on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Man dies after accident in Fumesua

A driver’s mate was confirmed dead after an articulated truck loaded with bags of rice run into another truck loaded with cement at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.



The two trucks - one carrying rice with the registration number GR-2550-E and the other carrying cement with the registration number GW-1990-X - were all moving from the Ejisu direction towards Kumasi when the incident occurred.



The deceased, Abdul Wahid Tahiru, 25, died on the spot while the driver, Martin Musa who sustained severe injuries been hospitalized at the Ejisu Government Hospital.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital morgue.

Giving an account of the incident, the Ejisu Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Francis Mireku, said: “Two trucks; one carrying rice and the other carrying cement were moving from the Ejisu direction towards Kumasi. On reaching the Alhaji Salia stretch, the truck carrying cement tried negotiating to offload some of the bags of cement so the mate had alighted and trying to stop some of the oncoming vehicles but the over-speeding truck with the rice did not see the driver mate so they collided which resulted in the accident.”



He indicated that the intersection of the Ejisu-Kumasi highway is in good shape hence drivers overspeed when plying the stretch, a situation he believes has made the area become accident-prone.



He added, the driver and his mate of the truck carrying the cement absconded after the incident.



ASP Francis Mireku also said the two vehicles have been towed from the accident scene.