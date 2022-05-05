Driver sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for acid attack on lover

File photo

A court in Accra has sentenced a commercial driver, Bright Boso, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for an acid attack on his lover, Grace Amezando.



According to Asaaseradio.com, the acid attack occurred in a kiosk on undeveloped land in Christian Village in Accra, where the victim has been cohabitating with Boso.



Bright Boso, after his arrest by the police, admitted that he poured acid, which he obtained from his car battery, on the victim on May 14, 2021, for cheating on him.



The victim also narrator that the driver poured the acid on her as she was sleeping after returning from work. She said that her lover had threatened several times to make her look ugly because he felt she was cheating on him because she was beautiful.