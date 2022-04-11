Driver stabs KMA security guard to death over parking space

The deceased is a 50-year security guard of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

KMA security guard pronounced dead at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Driver and mate arrested over death of security guard



Driver stabs KMA security guard in the chest, neck and rib during altercation



A commercial driver and his mate are in the grips of the Kumasi Police over the death of a security guard.



Thomas Amakye Yankey popularly known as Congo Soldier is said to have been stabbed three times with a knife during an altercation with the said driver.

As confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the assembly, the altercation between the deceased and the driver had “to do with a misunderstanding they had about where to load and where not to load".



The two, after engaging in a heated confrontation, were separated. However, the driver said to have been unsatisfied with the situation, allegedly went for a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, chest, and rib area.



The 50-year-old victim was said to have been rushed to the Anwiam Clinic at the Kumasi Kejetia Market and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.



The driver and his mate having been arrested by the police over the incident have since been transferred to the Kumasi Central Police Station to assist with investigations.