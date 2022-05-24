Drivers blacklist Ablekuma North due to bad roads

The bad road

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

Residents of Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Region have revealed that because of the bad nature of road network in the area, Uber and Bolt drivers mostly blacklist requests to and from the community.

According to the residents, about 95% of road network within the community are unmotorable hence it is difficult to drive through and motorists visit mechanic shops frequently due to the terrible roads.



Residents say apart from the main access roads been poor, other links and adjoining roads in Nyamekye, Santa Maria, Kwashieman, Kwashie-Bu, Official Town, Hongkong, Awoshie, and many other places within the constituency are in dire need of road infrastructure.



Some of the hard hit areas within the constituency where they say, even though for the past 28 years have voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament, not a single road has been tarred within the community.



Speaking to the Republic Press on Monday May 23, 2022, a philanthropist and Entrepreneur in the area, Ewurabena Aubynn, lamented how the bad road network and lack of proper drainage systems have exposed them to perineal floods.



According to her, many residents have lost their homes and livelihoods, businesses are affected daily, and losses running into millions of Ghana Cedis accrued due to flooding. The torture of having to stay awake all night to avoid being killed by flood waters throughout the rainy season should be a matter of concern.

“Road networks in Ablekuma North is a disgrace, we are all Ghanaians and participate in voting so why has our community been neglected since 1996,” she quizzed.



She added that a resident recently lost her entire house and property to fire simply because there was no access road for the Ghana Fire Service to get to the incident scene.



Ewurabena therefore appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highways and its child agencies, the Member of Parliament for the area and the NPP government to also direct their attention to the people of Ablekuma North and other deprived communities within the region.



Another resident, Mr. Yaw Amuzu said the NPP party have greatly disappointed residents of Ablekuma North ranging from the tenure of Mr. Kwamena Bartels to his nephew Justice Joe Appiah to Ms. Akua Afriyie and to the current MP, Ms Sheila Bartels who happens to be the daughter of the former MP, because for the past 28 years the party has worn the seat, there hasn’t been a single improvement in any road infrastructure in the constituency.



“At a point we have to contribute money to construct drainage systems in our area all because the area is an NPP strong-hold and that when they even dress up a goat in NPP colours or present a dog in the name of the NPP, they will still win the elections. The MP after winning the seat has never visited the constituency or the electorates." -Mr Amuzu lamented.