Drivers can no longer afford ‘kokonte’ under this government - Driver

A Ghanaian delicacy, kokonte

A Ghanaian driver who prefers to be called Obaapa Papa has stated that Ghanaian commercial drivers can no longer afford ‘kokonte’, which is also known as ‘face the wall’.

Appearing on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 875Fm, he lamented that the economic hardship in the country is unbearable, and drivers are struggling to care for their families.



The frequent hikes in fuel prices, he said, are having terrible effects on their activities as they are unable to make profits.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the situation they face today, is painful and taxi drivers are the worst affected by the economic hardship.

He said after paying their sales to their car owners, they are left with nothing, and if not addressed, some of them would not be able to care for their relatives.



He slammed politicians for making promises they cannot keep about fuel prices and asked them to be candid with the people and stop taking them for a ride.



He asserted that the high and unbearable cost of living that Ghanaians are experiencing is largely caused by the frequent increases in the prices of petroleum products.