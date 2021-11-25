Drivers can’t consult gov’t, parliament before increasing fares – NDC Bono Youth Org to Amewu

John Peter Amewu

The Bono Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, has reacted to Railway Minister, John Peter Amewu’s advice to driver unions that they should consult Transport Minister before increasing transport fares.

According to Amewu, several factors, including global supply and demand of crude oil, are responsible for the hike in fuel prices and not the government.



Reacting to the Minister’s appeal, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo urged the Hohoe Lawmaker to leave the drivers alone.



According to him, Amewu too did not consult Parliament before extending electricity to Togo during his era as Energy Minister.



Arguing for the driver unions, Efo Tsekpo noted that just as the government and the Transport Minister do not consult the driver unions before increasing fuel prices, the driver unions too cannot be made to consult the government and the Transport Minister before increasing transport fares.

“What is wrong with Amewu?? When did the transport Minister consult drivers before increasing fuel prices?” he quizzed.



He asked Amewu to concentrate on delivering on the volume of promises he made to the people of Hohoe and stop talking about things that wouldn’t benefit the constituency he claim to represent.



“I can see the gods of Hohoe and SALL are chasing him and making him talk nonsense for stealing the will of the people through gerrymandering. No wonder nowadays he speaks off track,” he stated in a Facebook post.