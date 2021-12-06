Drivers in Kumasi divided on whether to join sit-down strike

Parked vehicles at the Kejetia bus terminal

Drivers in Kumasi are divided on whether or not to join the nationwide strike declared by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators which started today, Monday December 6.

The drivers are protesting against the high cost of fuel in the country.



TV3’s Ashanti Regional correspondent, Ibrahim Abubakar reported that “I am at the GPRTU terminal around at Race Course, near Kejetia.



“I will say the drivers are divided because some of them are loading, others too have parked their vehicles. They tell me they are waiting for what their leadership will tell them.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.



A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3 FM Monday, December 6, that “there was a purported communication from the Chief of Staff that the strike be suspended because the President wants to intervene and that the President would want to meet the coalition.”



