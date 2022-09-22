Drivers in Kwesimintsim sensitised on road safety tips

Participants of the sensitsation programme and stakeholders

As part of measures being deployed, to curtail road accidents in Kwesimintsim Constituency, Fiifi Buckman Foundation, in collaboration with stakeholders embarked on a campaign to promote road safety in Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality in Western Region.

The stakeholders include the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).



The exercise was aimed at improving drivers' knowledge of traffic regulations and offences, as well as road safety in the Western Region, and primarily to enhance the experience and capacity of beneficiary drivers who operate largely within Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region.



The program was organized as part of activities to mark September 21, 2022, in honour of the Founder of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who served as the first Prime Minister, and first President of Ghana.



The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Lawyer Phillip Fiifi Buckman who initiated the program, addressing the drivers noted that the move was to assist drivers to understand the ethics and code of conduct in the transport business.



Consequently, he appealed to the drivers to make sure they observe road safety rules and regulations to continue to remain safe, alive, and productive.

He said once drivers understand the ethics and code of conduct, abide by them, and can apply them judiciously, they will remain in the transport business.



He said that will also guarantee that they can keep their passengers safe while transporting them from one destination to another.



Addressing the major contributory factors fueling road accidents, the Western Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Nana Ekua Ansaah, identified the poor nature of roads, carelessness of road users, faulty vehicles, stress, unskilled drivers, inadequate road signs, inefficient MTTU personnel, speeding, lack of education, drunkenness, and gross indiscipline.



"If you are thinking of getting your car, look for one with high safety ratings. Avoid cars, trucks, or vehicles with potential faults," she noted.



She advised drivers to check the literature of vehicles to help them evaluate the safety ratings of vehicles (cars) they use regularly or intend to use.

Speaking on Alcohol consumption by drivers, she said "You might put yourself at risk if you drink and drive. A significant number of road accidents have been attributed to driving under the influence of alcohol.



"The sobering reality of drunk driving is that it is obviously a dangerous behavior, yet too often drivers get behind the wheel, with alcohol in their bloodstream, impairing judgment and slowing reaction time. If you are out having a good time, designate a driver, or simply don’t drink till you are home



"It's a number one rule, don't drink and drive".



The risk of a fatal crash is three times higher at night than during the day for every mile driven according to the National Road Safety Authority Regional head.



"It's better to avoid nighttime driving until you're comfortable driving during the day," she submitted.

Two hands on the wheel allow you more control over the car if an emergency were to arise. Imagine having one hand leisurely resting on it when you have to swerve out of the way – you will lose that precious split second in adjusting your position, and that could mean the difference between safety and an accident," she furthered.



According to the National Road Safety Authority Regional Director, drivers should not just eyeball the cars in front of them, but watch the traffic in front of cars as well.



"This increases your chance of seeing a problem while still having enough time to react to it, and decreases your chance of rear-ending the vehicle in front of you should they make a sudden stop."



One of the effective tips on how to prevent car accidents is to use your signal properly. Drivers need to remember to use signals even if they think that nobody is there. They must always use signals for at least a couple of seconds to ensure others know what they are going to do and account for their actions. Don't use afterthought or during the lane changes especially when you change lanes on the freeway.



The stakeholders advised against Fast-moving, high volumes of traffic, that can make drivers feel uncomfortable.

They have therefore been advised to avoid them until they can get enough supervised driving experience. Then, you can gradually introduce more difficult driving situations, like highway driving, merging, and driving in cities the stakeholders advised.



"One of the tips on how to prevent car accidents is to follow traffic rules. Traffic rules should constantly be in your mind. It can ensure safety for all including pedestrians. You need to follow the lane and keep the distance between vehicles that avoid car crashes.



"Moreover, it is important to display indications and signals of your vehicle when you change turn or before a turn, because, respect for other drivers is important for the safety of the road.



"Many teen auto accidents are a result of attitude and maturity, not skills or knowledge. Commit yourself to practicing a responsible attitude about driving. You are controlling over 3,000 pounds of fast-moving metal, and you owe it to yourself, your passengers, and other drivers to drive responsibly," the stakeholders underscored.