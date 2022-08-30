Drivers in Upper West Akim refuse to transport residents over poor roads

File photo

Commercial drivers and Aboboyaa riders who ply the Mepom-Nyanowa-Bawjiase stretch of road (Upper West Akim District) have refused to transport residents and farm produce due to the poor condition of their road.

The commercial drivers and riders complained that the poor condition of the road was causing damage to their vehicles and tricycles, so they would no longer transport the residents and their farm produce.



As a result, the drivers and residents have petitioned authorities to intervene, including their MP Fredrick Adom Obeng, who is also the deputy minister of transport.



The majority of the residents are farmers who grow cassava, plantains, cocoa, and other crops.

They also reminded the DCE, Hon. Eugene Sackey, that the NPP promised to repair the road but that it has yet to be done.



The residents further lamented that the poor nature of the road is making it difficult for pregnant women and the sick to be transported to the hospital for medical care.