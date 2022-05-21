2
Drivers to march naked over rising cost of fuel

File photo

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana is threatening to march naked on the streets of the national capital to express its anger at the government over the ever-increasing prices of fuel.

The drivers intend to block major roads during that demonstration.

The group’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr David Agboado, told Korku Lumor on Class91.3FM’s 505 news programme on Thursday, 19 May 2022: “We are giving the government two weeks; if nothing is done, we the drivers will take to our heels and do the naked demonstration”.

“This time around, we are going naked so that it sounds different; that’s what we want to do so that the government will sit up”, he said.

Comparing the prices of fuel in Ghana to her neighbours’, Mr Agboado said: “When you go to Burkina, their fuel price is 7.81; when you go to Togo, it’s 7.62; when you go to Ivory Coast, it’s 8.62”.

“Why? Are they also not facing the same thing that we are facing?” he wondered.

