Drivers urged to be disciplined on the road to prevent accidents

• The central commander of the MTTD DCOP Martin Ayiih has said that road accidents can be avoided if drivers make an effort to be disciplined on the road.

• He urged drivers to treat each other with respect and be tolerant on the road



• He also noted that there is a need for drivers to rest for, at least, 30 minutes after a 4-hour drive



The Commander of the central Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), DCOP Martin Ayiih, has called on drivers to adopt disciplined behaviours on the road to reduce the high rate of accidents being recorded in the country.



According to him, drivers must desist from taking alcohol before driving and also stop making calls while using the road since it is one of the major causes of road accidents in the country.



Speaking at the Launch of the ‘Stop, Think and Drive’ road safety campaign in Accra on June 10, 2021, DCOP Ayiih said drivers must make it a habit to always wear seatbelts and make a conscious effort to rest for about 30 minutes after every hour drive.



“I cautioned them on the use of mobile phone while driving. According to LI 2020, it is against the law to drive and make calls. I also urged them to keep to traffic regulations and respect the policemen on the road,” he said.

He said drivers should also obey the road signs and directions on the road to prevent them from crashing into other vehicles on the road. He called on heavy truck drivers to desist from overloading their vehicles since it could weigh the vehicle and could be bait for accidents on the road.



“Because they are long-distance drivers, some of them always want to drink and drive and that is a bad habit which can cause accidents. When you drink, your thinking capacity might not be normal anymore since you become hyper,” he added.



DCOP Ayiih said, road safety is a collective effort and drivers must obey the police when they are stopped on the road since it is part of the duties of the police to ensure safety on the road.



Watch the full interview below:



