'Drivers will not work if road tolls are not scrapped' – Alliance of drivers threaten

The group noted that if govt fails to heed to its call, it will urge its members to halt operations

The Alliance of Drivers has raised concerns about government’s re-introduction of road tolls.

This comes on the back of proposed road toll rates for the re-introduction of road tolls this year.



Referring to a press conference they had in the past at Kasoa, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, requesting that government scraps road tolls, the Alliance of Drivers, highlighted some of the key issues touched on, for suggesting scrapping of the road tolls, including the “dust and dirt on the roads, unnecessary congestion and traffic, high cost of fuel as a result of delay in traffic among others.”



According to the group, the belief has been that the issues raised during their press conference also “influenced” government’s decision to scrap road tolls and “it has been better since.”



The group is therefore questioning the “sudden reintroduction of road tolls and a marginal increase in the fares [tolls] as well.”



The group wants government to explain to its members “the reason for this sudden diversion as the recent economic hardship is not even favourable for paying road toll.”

It noted that if government fails to heed its call to scrap road tolls, it will urge its members to halt operations.



“If the above suggestions are not adhered to by the government, we will urge all drivers and transport operators to put on hold all transport business.



“We believe it can be done and be done well if proper consultation is done on these key, decisions as the negative impact it's having on the ordinary Ghanaian is unbearable,” it projected.



It urged: “Let's all have the country at heart and work together to raise the name of this country high.”



Road tolls will be reintroduced in the country this year

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter to the Minister for Roads and Highways proposed charges for the road tolls for confirmation by the latter.



Road tolls were cancelled in 2022 following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



The road tolls were, however, re-introduced during the 2023 budget presentation on Thursday, 24 November 2022.



The Finance Minister had said: “The fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterised by the previous toll collection regime.”