Driving and managing taxi business - Ken Agyapong unpacks his breakthrough in the US

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong opens up on his business breakthrough

Agyapong is into media and other business interests



Assin Central MP’s breakthrough linked to a taxi business he founded in the US



Business mogul and media owner, Kennedy Agyapong, never refuse an opportunity to share his experiences in the world of work and business.



He has serially spoken about 'young' Kennedy Agyapong, who was working at Zaro bakery and also being a taxi driver at another point when he was in the United States.



Work ethic is another area he usually speaks about and for which reason Net2 TV, a station he owns has a dedicated programme called ‘The Attitude.’

He is one of the main guests on the Friday night programme where he shares nuggets on how especially young people can navigate the world of work while building savings culture and entrepreneurial skills.



On the February 18, 2022 edition of the programme, Agyapong spoke about his breakthrough in the United States. The story is built around a taxi business he established and is credited to one Pastor Frimpong, who invested in the then yet-to-start business.



“My breakthrough was through Pastor Frimpong. I did not know how to drive at the time but it was Baba Moro who taught me. I bought a taxi with my savings and Pastor Frimpong gave me money to do insurance and then I hit the road.



“Breakthrough was to focus on the passengers and save US$100 dollars a day but with the mindset that I will let people also work for me,” he stated.



He continued with how he managed to acquire seven taxis in seven months and how the financial inflows therefrom helped him buy his first two houses - one in Ghana and the other in the US.

“In seven months, I bought seven taxis; mine made it eight. All seven drivers brought in US$40 a day multiplied by seven, that makes US$280, plus my own US$100, making US$380 a day.



“Multiply that by 30 (days), multiply it by 365 days,” he stated. He said it was the proceeds that bought the house at Ambassadorial Enclave – for his mother. And his first house in the US which is located at 624 Commonwealth Avenue.



“So when I started seeing the big bucks was when I bought those taxis and drivers took them and returned with my US$40 daily without excuse.



“I drove one of the taxis myself and I did not take any excuse, if there was a fault, I took the burden of the repairs so no driver had any excuse not to make sales,” he added.