2
Menu
News

Driving with tinted windows unlawful, remove them – DVLA cautions drivers

DVLA Ghanafgfdhgjhk.png Driver Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) logo

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Driver Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) has reminded car owners that it is illegal to have tinted windows.

According to the DVLA, it is important to have good visibility while driving, therefore, it advises against using tinted glass, which can reduce the quality of vision, especially in dusty weather conditions.

It also reminded drivers that Regulation 67 (3) (4) of the Road Traffic Regulation L.I 2180 prohibits driving a motor vehicle with tinted windows and front windscreen.

The Authority in a statement, thus, noted that to ensure compliance, its Compliance and Enforcement Unit will conduct roadside checks to ensure that all safety measures are adhered to including the removal of tint from vehicles.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich