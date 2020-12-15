Drobo: NPP Communicator sentenced to 40 lashes for insulting Queen Mother

Asare Kofi Israel, New Patriotic Party(NPP) Communicator in Jaman South Municipality

A New Patriotic Party(NPP) Communicator in Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region Asare Kofi Israel, has incurred the wrath of traditional authorities and sentenced to forty strokes of lashes at his back for insulting the Queen Mother of Drobo.

Information on what exactly he said to the Queen Mother is scanty but an embattled communicator of the party is seen in pictures going viral on social media nursing severe injuries on his body being marks of the heavy lashes



The Drobo Traditional Council though will not comment on the development which has since been lodged with the police in the area, say they ordered the lashes in order to instill some level of discipline into the young man and also to serve as a deterrent to other political communicators in the community.

A local journalist who reported the incident on his Facebook page said “Asare Kofi Israel has been lashed with 40 strokes of canes at Drobo palace for insulting our Queen mother”.