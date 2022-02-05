Drobo SHS final year student allegedly hangs herself

Deceased Drobo SHS student, Henewaa Juliet

A 19-year-old final year student of Dormaa Senior High School in the Bono Region, identified as Henewaa Juliet, has allegedly committed suicide.

The incident is reported to have happened at Drobo on Friday, February 3, 2022 in the Jaman South Constituency.



The student according to reports, was found hanging dead on a rope tied to a ceiling fan in her room.



The deceased was on vacation and expected to go back to school on 7th February, 2022 before the incident.

However, a relative and an informant of the incident, Samuel said the family are yet to established the cause of the death.



Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the police who came for the body to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.