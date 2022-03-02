Drummer jailed 15 years for defiling girl at church office

The suspect was handed a 15 year jail term by the court

Source: GNA

A 26-year-old drummer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court, for defiling a six-year-old girl at a church office at Laterbiokoshie, a suburb of Accra.

The 26-year-old drummer, Nathaniel Ayiku, pleaded not guilty to defilement.



The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Agnes Boafo narrated that the complainant was an usher at the church (name withheld) at Laterbiokoshie, and a mother of the victim, while the accused, now convict, was a drummer at the same church.



DSP Boafo said Ayiku had permission from the church to sleep at the auditorium of the church.



The prosecution said on October 30, last year, after a wedding ceremony at the church, Ayiku went to sit in one of the offices at the church premises.

DSP Boafo said while Ayiku was in the office, the victim accidentally entered the office in search of rubber bands to play with. The court heard that in the process, Ayiku defiled the victim.



The prosecution said the victim complained to the complainant that she saw blood in her urine.



DSP Boafo said the complainant observed the victim and found her claims to be true, and when the victim was asked what had happened to her, she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.



The case was reported to the police and a medical form was given to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.



Ayiku was later arrested and after investigations, he was put before the court.