Drumming and singing: Dampare mobbed with 'royal' welcome to Wurupong

The IGP waves to some of the people of Wurupong

IGP tours Oti region

Wurupong residents excited to see IGP



IGP visits traditional area in Oti region



The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has received a community welcome akin to that of royalty.



This happened when the IGP passed through Wurupong Traditional Area at Nkonya Wurupong, in the Oti Region.



In a video shared by a page on Facebook called Reality Images, it said that the IGP was in the community as part of a 3-days tour of the Oti region.

With singing and dancing, the people of the community mobbed the IGP as he and his leadership walked around to interact with them.



“See how the people of Wurupong Traditional Area welcomed IGP Dampare to Nkonya on the last day of His 3days tour in the Oti Region of Ghana,” the caption to the video said.



Typical of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, he took time off to wave at the people and join in their entertainment.



Watch the video here:



