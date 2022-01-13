Drunk officer needs psychological, mental review, not outright interdiction – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called for a psychological and mental review for the drunk police officer who has been interdicted.

He rejected the outright interdiction of the said officer.



The police officer captured in a viral video in a drunken state somewhere in Cape Coast has been identified, the Ghana Police Service has said.



He has been interdicted to make way for investigations into his conduct.



The officer was captured in a video in front of a drinking bar with heavy eyes and legs.



The commentary over the video accused the officer of denting the image of the Service and could have been recruited on protocol, calling for his dismissal.

But the Service said the suitability of the officer to remain in office or not will be based “on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Police Medical Board”.



A clinical psychologist has also been assigned to evaluate him and offer him the necessary support.



“In addition, he will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary,” a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori said.



In a Facebook publication, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said “I am a stickler for discipline especially within the security agencies but I am not sure outright interdiction of the drunk police officer sits well with me.



“How about a psychological and mental review to ascertain if he is battling any problems leading to the drunkenness? Sometimes a humane approach is all that is required.”