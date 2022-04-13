Duffour’s Ahotor Project can cause problems in NDC – Political Scientist

Kwabena Duffuor, Former Finance Minister

Dr. Osei Bonsu, a political scientist has asserted that Dr. Duffour led Ahotor Project can cause huge problems for the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Dr. Duffour should have piped the project through the party’s executives and should not have launched it independently.



“I think Dr. Duffour should’ve gone to the party headquarters and told them about the project he wanted to embark on, made the donation and let the party make the announcement. It would have been better if Dr. Duffour let the party lead this project because what he has done now can bring misunderstandings to the party,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Dr. Osei Bonsu indicated that with Dr. Duffour having launched the Ahotor Project, “it will now become a problem of who he will give the money and these items to. He should’ve rather given the money to the party for them to publicly acknowledge it and not himself.”



Although he agrees Dr. Duffour has every right to contest in the NDC primaries, he argues he (Dr. Duffour) must use the right approach.

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour officially launched the Ahotor Project for grassroots members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman on Thursday.



The donation includes a Public Address (PA) system, 100 plastic chairs and 4 canopies which can be rented out to generate revenue for members.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Duffour said the Ahotor Project is a real deal for progress, jobs and to generate sustainable revenue for use as welfare – such as hospital bills, funeral donations, school fees, etc.