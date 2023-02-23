7
Duffour will not win any votes even within his constituency – Lecturer

Dr Duffour Unibank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is former Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Michael Damoah has made a rather gloomy projection of the electoral odds for Dr. Kwabena Duffour ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor is contesting other contenders including the 2020 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for the keen position of leading the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Duffour picked up his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

But speaking about his chances of winning against the 2-time flagbearer for the party, Dr. Damoah said the former has very little probabilities.

“I don’t think even within his constituency, Dr. Duffour can win to beat John Mahama,” he said while speaking to Oyerepa FM’s Kwesi Parker Wilson.

Meanwhile, scores of individuals believed to be in the camp of Dr. Duffour, earlier on Thursday, thronged the NDC headquarters, singing and cheering for him.

Dressed in party colours, with various party paraphernalia and wielding placards with posters of Dr. Duffour, these enthusiasts threw their support behind Dr. Duffour, while one of the party’s theme songs played in the background.

This comes after representatives of Former President, John Dramani Mahama, Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and Businessman, Ernest Kwaku Korbeah all picked up their nomination forms on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The forms pegged at 30,000 Ghana Cedis will be filled and returned to the party’s Elections Committee. Candidates will then be vetted and when approval is given, they can then begin campaign. This was reiterated by Chairman of the Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah.



