Duffour won’t become flagbearer even if he donates buses to all constituencies – NDC Vice Chair

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The Vice Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Klottey Korley Consistency, Julius Neequaye Kotey aka Logas is insistent Dr. Kwabena Duffour will lose woefully to former president Mahama in the party’s flagbearer race.

According to him, Dr. Duffour will not be elected as the party’s flagbearer even if he purchases buses for party offices in the 275 constituencies.



“Dr. Duffour can do all he can humanly possible but he will lose the flagbearer race. We need him to stop all he is doing and support the John Mahama camp. Even if he donates buses to all the constituencies, we will not vote for Dr. Duffour. Even if former President Mahama is on his sick bed we will bring him to contest the flagbearer race,” he stated.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Chairman Logas says the 2024 general elections will be contested on the records of former President Mahama “and so far as he is alive, he will represent the party as flagbearer. Mahama is ready to be sold but Duffour will have to be marketed and we don’t have the time for that now.”

Dr. Duffour launched the Ahotor project which he says is aimed at strengthening the grass roots of the party to win political power in 2024.



He has donated event rental equipment to constituency offices of the NDC to help constituency executives undertake income-generating activities for the day-to-day running of the party.



Chairman Logas criticized Dr. Duffour for undertaking the Ahotor project without consulting the party’s national headquarters. “NDC has structures in place and Dr. Duffour cannot just go to constituencies without going to consult the national headquarters. The party headquarters knows which party needs what and that can inform which equipment are provided various constituencies.”