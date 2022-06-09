Duffuor's 'Ahotor' project event rescheduled over last-minute disagreements – NDC

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the eleventh-hour cancellation of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Ahotor project event at the party’s headquarters was as a result of some disagreements.

The event was scheduled to take place at the party’s Headquarters at Adabraka on 7th June 2022 in Accra.



Some NDC sympathizers and members across the country took to social media to express concerns over the development.



However, a press release signed by the General Secretary, John Aseidu Nketia, in response to an article by the Informer Newspaper, noted that the event was called off due to unsettled business between Dr. Duffuor and the party.



“A mutually acceptable agreement was reached at our FEC meeting last week, with Dr. Duffour in attendance pursuant to which we scheduled the presentation of the Ahotor project items to the party for Tuesday, 7th June, 2022.



“The event was rescheduled because of certain issues raised subsequent to the final meeting by the donor with aspects of the agreement which required further deliberations and clearance by FEC,” the General Secretary explained.

The statement was unclear on the nature of the disagreement with the former Governor of the Central Bank.



Below is the full press release from the NDC



For immediate release



9th June, 2022



RE: OFOSU AMPOFO GOES DIRTY.

Our attention has been drawn to a front-page publication in the Informer newspaper of today Wednesday 8th June 2022 under the above headline.



In the said publication, the author sought to create an false impression that the National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has resorted to some dirty manoeuvres to undermine the smooth take-off of the Ahotor project being sponsored by Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former minister of finance during the Mills/Mahama administration of the NDC.



We wish to put on record that since the time the project was proposed, the Functional Executive Committee of NDC has held several meetings with Dr. Duffour and his team to try to streamline an implementation scheme for the project that will satisfy the intentions of the donor without compromising the rules and principles of the Party.



A mutually acceptable agreement was reached at our FEC meeting last week, with Dr. Duffour in attendance pursuant to which we scheduled the presentation of the Ahotor project items to the party for Tuesday, 7th June, 2022. The event was rescheduled because of certain issues raised subsequent to the final meeting by the donor with aspects of the agreement which required further deliberations and clearance by FEC.



We wish to further put on record that decision making in NDC is done strictly in accordance with the Party’s constitution and not by the dictates of any individual however highly placed he/she may be.

Signed



Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketia



General Secretary.