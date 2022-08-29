Duffuor's Ahotor project hits Ashanti region; eight constituencies sorted

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the brain behind the empowerment project

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Ahotor project has been launched in the Ashanti region.

The colourful ceremony held in Dronbosu Constituency on Sunday August 28, 2022 had constituents receive tents, chairs and P.A system worth Ghc30,000 for each constituency.



Constituencies that are expected to receive the items include Kumawu, Agogo, Sekyere Afram plains, Sekyere Kumawu constituency and Asante Akim North constituency



Already, the Ashaiman and Klottey Korley constituencies in Greater Accra have benefited from the Ahoto project.



“We are doing eight Constituencies on the Ashanti which started in Drobonsu which came as a result of deliberations that culminated in the choice of Dronbosu in the Ashanti region distribution.



“The Ahoto project seeks to bring relief to the grassroot of the party and in relation to political party financing, you often realize that political parties have a lot of responsibilities when it comes to mobilizing the grassroot towards attaining its stated goals which is to win political power,” the Project Manager for the Ahoto project, Abass Moro told Starr News on Sunday August 28, 2022.

He continued: “Now, you will need a lot of logistics and financial resources as well. So the Ahoto project seeks to empower the grassroot of the party at the Constituency level. You can ask regional and national chairmen and they will tell you the kind of pressure on them to support the activities of the party at the local level.”



The project manager further stated that “Dr. Duffuor decided solely on his own to finance the 275 Constituencies by bringing the Ahoto project to their doorstep and also a response to the NDC’s call to adopt a Constituency and support the constituencies logistically and financially to make sure that the NDC come to power.”



He said the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has in diverse ways financed the NDC adding that “this is not the first time Dr. Duffuor is financing the NDC.”



“When you look at the incompetent and mismanagement of the country of the country, he decided to scale it out. So that by doing everything possible and legally our grassroot will be resourced so that we can take this incompetent and nonperforming administration out of power.”