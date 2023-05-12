Duffuor breaks silence following court case on injunction

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn his legal suit against the NDC

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has given reasons as to why his legal team withdrew a case in court against the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, and others.

Making his first statement since an Accra court sitting on Friday, May 12, 2023, where the case was withdrawn, the former Minister of Finance said they did so after a meeting of assurance with the NDC’s Council of Elders.



According to a statement issued under the name of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s Spokesperson, Antonio Edem Asinyo, he added that the Council had assured that they would use other mechanisms to address the issues he raised.



“Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the legal action.



“This is occasioned by assurances given by various interested parties, including the Chairman and Members of the Council of Elders to use other mechanisms to address the legitimate grievances raised by Dr. Duffuor and the other contestant,” the statement said.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor further indicated that he and his team would continue to pursue all the right channels to get things done properly in the NDC.

“The former Governor of the Central Bank and former finance minister assures the rank and file of the party that he will continue to ensure that the right thing is done to enable the NDC have a credible register and flagbearer election,” the statement concluded.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had withdrawn an interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.



