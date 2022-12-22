Duffuor has Ahotor Project, what does Mahama have? – Some branch executives of NDC ask

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some branch executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Greater Accra region are demanding to know why the party should even consider allowing former President John Mahama to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party after he led them to two of the NDC’s worst defeat ever.

In a statement circulating in the media, the executives also question why Mahama hopes to be elected flagbearer again, “when a better alternative like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is available.



“Dr. Duffuor has his Ahotor project, what does Mahama have to offer,” questioned Mr. F Atsu Anthony who served as spokesman for the group during a follow-up phone conversation after the statement came out.



The questions are coming in the wake of the NDC’s completion of its National Executives election which paves way for the holding of the party’s presidential primary.



Some delegates said they felt Mahama is gambling with the future of the party because he has been analyzed as a man who is now a spent political force.

“We cannot forget that the Economist Intelligence Unit of the UK recently forecast that Former President Mahama will not be a winsome candidate if the NDC uses him again as party flagbearer.The EIU report had said that NDC has a fine chance of winning the 2024 election. However, if the party fields Mr. John Mahama as candidate, it will struggle to win the election.



According to the Branch executives, “we want a resourceful person to lead the party this time round not one who abandons the party when he gets power.



”Duffuor, they continued, has shown resourcefulness with his Ahotor project questioning why Dr. Duffuor should not be allowed to go unopposed.



“For us, he has shown serious leadership with his Ahotor project which aims to end poverty that party executives are suffering as a result of neglect that these executives suffered when Mahama was President.”