0
Menu
News

Duffuor has Ahotor Project, what does Mahama have? – Some branch executives of NDC ask

Duffour1231231 Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some branch executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Greater Accra region are demanding to know why the party should even consider allowing former President John Mahama to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party after he led them to two of the NDC’s worst defeat ever.

In a statement circulating in the media, the executives also question why Mahama hopes to be elected flagbearer again, “when a better alternative like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is available.

“Dr. Duffuor has his Ahotor project, what does Mahama have to offer,” questioned Mr. F Atsu Anthony who served as spokesman for the group during a follow-up phone conversation after the statement came out.

The questions are coming in the wake of the NDC’s completion of its National Executives election which paves way for the holding of the party’s presidential primary.

Some delegates said they felt Mahama is gambling with the future of the party because he has been analyzed as a man who is now a spent political force.

“We cannot forget that the Economist Intelligence Unit of the UK recently forecast that Former President Mahama will not be a winsome candidate if the NDC uses him again as party flagbearer.The EIU report had said that NDC has a fine chance of winning the 2024 election. However, if the party fields Mr. John Mahama as candidate, it will struggle to win the election.

According to the Branch executives, “we want a resourceful person to lead the party this time round not one who abandons the party when he gets power.

”Duffuor, they continued, has shown resourcefulness with his Ahotor project questioning why Dr. Duffuor should not be allowed to go unopposed.

“For us, he has shown serious leadership with his Ahotor project which aims to end poverty that party executives are suffering as a result of neglect that these executives suffered when Mahama was President.”

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo