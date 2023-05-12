10
Menu
News

‘Duffuor hates Mahama for nothing, and it’s just unnecessary hate’ - Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku

Video Archive
Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku has alleged that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor habours animosity towards former President John Mahama because of personal grievances.

According to him, Dr. Duffuor harbours resentment towards Mahama for not being appointed as his running mate during the 2020 general elections.

Kusi-Poku asserts that the basis of this enmity was sown when Mahama appointed Seth Terkper as finance minister when he won the 2012 elections instead of retaining Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who served in the role under late president Atta Mills.

He maintained that the decision created a rift between the two, with Dr. Duffuor perceiving himself as more qualified for the position.

"There is no cure for sickness, there is the saying that we do not have medications for hating one another," Kusi-Poku expressed. "Duffuor hates Mahama for nothing, it is just unnecessary hate... because he said Duffuor should stay behind for Seth Terkper to become Finance Minister... he sees himself as more human than Seth Terkper."

Speaking in an Interview with TVXYZ, on May 11, 2023, he further highlighted the most recent incident that fueled Dr. Duffuor's hate towards Mahama.

He explained that during the 2020 elections, Mahama chose Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, bypassing Dr. Duffuor, which decision allegedly left Dr. Duffuor aggrieved, despite bing equally qualified.

"I think deeply and I read between the lines. Since then, he has developed a hate for John Mahama, and the last thing that broke the camel's back is during the 2020 elections because Mahama chose Jane Naana and ignored him as the running mate, he was annoyed why will they chose a woman to be a running mate whiles he is available. Meanwhile, this woman was not just an ordinary woman but a very well-educated one of course. You are a Dr. and she is also a professor.," Kusi-Poku explained.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has secured an interlocutory injunction on the NDC's May 13, 2023 primary over what he termed as irregularities concerning the elections voter register and photo album.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of upcoming edition of ‘Say It Loud’ below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: