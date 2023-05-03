Duffuor’s Ahotor project a novelty, huge relief – Constituency chairman

Aspiring flag bearer for NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Fanteakwa North constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Daniel Amoafo Mayele has described as a novelty, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s “Ahotor Project” for the party.

The Ahotor Project includes a Public Address (PA) system, 100 plastic chairs and 4 sets of large canopies given to constituencies executives across the country which can be rented out to generate revenue for members.



The Ahotor Project is aimed at creating jobs and generating sustainable revenue for use as welfare – such as hospital bills, funeral donations, school fees, etc for the party members.



It is part of Dr. Duffuor’s broader vision of resourcing the party base to be more effective and efficient.



Speaking during a meeting with delegates by Dr. Duffuor as part of his 4-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Fanteakwa Constituency Chairman of NDC, Daniel Amoafo Mayele said no one should underrate the positive impact of the “Ahotor Project” to the grassroots.



He said the constituencies do not have any source of income nor do they have resources and logistics to work with therefore such intervention is a huge relief to the executives.

“We welcome you and your entourage Dr. Duffuor the next President of the Republic. The 2024 election is about the economy. We know the track records of Dr. Duffuor. He went for vetting and pick number 3 so expecting us delegates in Fanteakwa North to help him lead the party. They have made us understand that politics is not like running a church where we have to die before we get out the reward in heaven. Our reward must be from here.”



He continued that "We have suffered since 1992 we have been in power many times but we don’t have anything even a party office we rent. We don’t have a party car. All these have made the work difficult. We don’t have party accounts, the accounts are in the pocket of the Executives. Some of the Executives intentionally switch off their phones whenever they don’t have money to attend social events if members. So I thank Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for bringing us our share of the Ahotor Project. From henceforth I will sleep because, due to the equipment, tents and chairs given to us for rentals will give us a source of revenue. Even if we don’t have money to support our members we can support them with the Ahotor project equipment and materials. Now even if every week we get Gghc1000 we will not be suffering again”.



The Constituency chairman stated that “Dr. Duffuor has done well. Since 1992 we have not seen this intervention before in both NPP and NDC”.



Dr. Duffuor is embarking on a 4-day campaign tour in the Eastern region ahead of the NDC’s Presidential Primaries on May 13, 2023, which he is contesting together with former President John Mahama and former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu.



Dr. Duffuor has been assuring delegates of the NDC a rebirth of the party to revert power to the grassroots.

He said the grassroots has been neglected contrary to the founding principles of the party.



The business mogul reiterated his commitment to making NDC a business-centred party with shares in major companies just like the ANC party in South Africa, providing monthly salaries to the executives of the party from regional and constituency levels, restoring heroes fund, an institute pension scheme for a party, build regional and constituency offices for the party.



Dr. Duffuor also indicated that women in the party must be empowered to sustain progress for maximum impact on the success of the NDC.



Constituency Chairmen of the party in areas visited so far acknowledged the massive contribution of Dr. Duffuor to the NDC and his enviable records on the economy of Ghana as former Finance Minister.



They assured that delegates will not forget his contributions on May 13, 2023.