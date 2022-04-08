Duffuor’s ‘ahuntor’ campaign exposing Mahama’s failure - NDC executive

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Executive member of the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has praised a campaign tour of bases within the party’s grassroots by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, as rejuvenating, and better contrast to “irresponsible leadership” provided by former president John Mahama.

In an interview with journalists on Thursday, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, praised Dr. Duffuor’s ‘Ahuntor tours’ said to be ongoing within the party as an intelligent spark that sets him apart from a “leadership of cheap talk” by former president Mahama in the last 12 years.



“Within the NDC today, there is excitement because of the can-do spirit that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s “Ahuntor tours” is evoking within the grassroots of our great party.



“This is the kind of leadership that the NDC needs, but has lacked in the last 12 or more years that Mr. John Mahama has been the leader of the NDC both in government and in opposition.



Indeed Dr. Duffuor is doing far better than the leadership of cheap talks from Mr. John Mahama, “ Moshake said.



According to information, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s ‘Ahuntor tour,’ touched base at the Ashaiman branch of the NDC, after already hitting other branches of the party in the country.

The crowd was massive and the standing ovation to his brilliant speech as well as the applause was mega.



In engagements with the grassroots, Dr. Duffuor, who is a respected entrepreneur and also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana teaches entrepreneurial ideas to the party’s grassroots members.



According to Moshake, the respected former Finance Minister and owner of UniBank even collects business proposals from the constituency and branch members for action.



“Basically what Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is doing is that, through these tours, he is stitching back together the NDC after Mr. John Mahama messed up the party with his very neglectful leadership,” Moshake said.



According to him, “now the despondency which was brought upon our people due to neglect by the Mahama government and the Mahama party leadership can begin to lift because of the new hope being brought to the grassroots by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.”

Moshake accused Mr. Mahama of “irresponsibly neglecting the party’s executives,” especially those at the branch, constituency and even regional levels even though for over 12 years “the NDC has allowed him the privilege of leading it.”



“it is amazing that the NDC’s members were worst off under our own government led by John Mahama. The reason today, the great NDC looks like it can’t match the NPP is leadership. President Akufo-Addo has been resourceful leader who has not shied from paying polling station executives even from his own pocket while Mr. Mahama has simply not been resourceful,” Moshake said.



“But in the case of Dr. Duffuor, even while the party is in opposition, he is showing his resourcefulness. This is the kind of leadership that NDC needs, in fact, I haven’t met the brilliant hardworking and learned Dr. Kwabena Duffuor but from what I see and hear, he is a gift from God to NDC”. Moshake concluded.