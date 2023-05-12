Duffuor withdraws case against NDC's May 13 primaries, Mahama

Dr Duffuor's lawyers have announced a discontinuation of the case

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn an interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.



In court on May 12, the lawyer of Kwabena Duffour, Kofi Kukubor applied an application to have the case withdrawn.



The respondents in the case, in response said they did not have any objection to the application.



Based on this the Accra High Court struck out Dr Kwabena Duffour’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Speaking after the court’s ruling, the General Secretary of the Party said they are satisfied with the ruling as the party has initially stated that there was no case to begin with.



In an interview, he said; “Yes, it’s been satisfied. The delegates’ list is the main primary document that we are depending on and this list has been ready, and made available to all the contestants.



“So, really, as far as we are concerned, there was no case to begin with, but we are happy they decided to withdraw it,” he added.



YNA/WA