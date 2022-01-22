Dufour goes to the rescue of Apiate explosion victims

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Former Governor of Bank of Ghana and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has promised to provide aid for persons affected in the Apiate disaster.

According to him, he has reached out to the Member of Parliament for the area.



He mentioned that he has history with the community from his days at the State Gold Mining Corporation.



His post shared on social media said “The tragedy at Bogoso felt personal as I still hold fond memories from my work there at the State Gold Mining Corporation in the late 80s."



"I have reached out to the MP of the constituency and offered to provide aid and I look forward to meeting him soon to further discuss how I can be of assistance.I join the entire country as we pray for a speedy recovery for the injured, peaceful rest for the departed and strength for their families and loved ones,” he added.

On Thursday, November 20, 2022 a vehicle transporting explosives to Chirano Gold Mines from Maxam Company Limited crashed with a motorbike and triggered the explosives to explode and injuring a number of persons injured whiles others have lost their lives.







