Duker halts stone quarrying, orders demolition of illegal structures at earthquake-prone areas

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has halted all illegal stone quarry activities at Oblogo in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region and has issued a directive to the Municipal Assembly to immediately demolish all illegal structures.

The Deputy Minister during a working visit to the site on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, expressed disappointment and concern over illegal developments at the place.



He said it has become necessary for the Ministry to take decisive, pragmatic, and proactive steps to avert “a reoccurrence of Apiate”.



He noted neither the Ministry nor the Minerals Commission processed any application or granted any legal mineral license for quarry operations in the area.



According to him, the area has been declared an earth-quake-prone zone and certain activities should not take place in those areas including quarry and sand winning activities.



He emphasized that data from the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) suggest that any form of human activity at the place can trigger landslides or man slides which has the potential to cause damage to lives and property.



Consequently, he noted that the Ministry is proposing to embark on the demolition of all illegal structures.

“It is important to caution residents here to move since, in the event of an earthquake, the consequences will be catastrophic, if it happens, the government will be blamed,” he advised.



“We are going to pull down these buildings because we would not allow another Appiatse to happen in this area,” he stressed.



Mr. Duker also ordered the arrest of three artisans who were busily erecting a structure and were handed over to the police for statements to be taken.



The tour by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources followed a presentation by the GGSA on the dangers associated with the place forth-night ago and the geo hazards associated with the place.



In a meeting earlier this year, the GGSA warned that the country could be in for another disaster if drastic measures were not taken to guard the place and protect it from encroachment.