Duker touts Ghana’s mining successes at Bradford University, UK

Duker in a group picture with some students

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker on Tuesday, 28th February 2023, showcased Ghana as he touted the successes of the country's Mining Industry in the United Kingdom.

The Deputy Minister was delivering a lecture at the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, on the theme, “Resource Governance, Perspectives in Africa, the Case of Ghana’s Gold Industry”.



Addressing the theme, he elaborated the African Mining Vision and Africa’s Perspective of Resource Governance, the successes chalked so far and the challenges.



He threw more light on Ghana’s Gold industry as the mining hub of Africa; the second largest producer of Gold in Africa, and illustrated the impact of the industry on Ghana’s economy and the socioeconomic life of its citizens especially those within the mining communities.



He also pontificated about Ghana’s Mining Landscape, Players in the Ghanaian Mining Industry, the Legal and Regulatory Framework and also the Fiscal and Tax Regime.

Putting Ghana’s Mining industry in the limelight, Mr Duker outlined some Medium-Long Term Economic Drivers initiated by the Government to maximize the benefits in the exploitation of minerals in the country.



The audience in a standing ovations expressed their satisfaction and excitement for the presentation he delivered.



Meanwhile, at a press briefing held on Wednesday, the Ministry disclosed that the Mining sector alone, especially gold, brought in a whopping $6.6 billion to the country in 2022 through export earnings.



The figure, the Ministry says were in corporate taxes, local contents supplies and services and actual export earnings.