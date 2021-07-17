Dumelo descends heavily on NPP Communicator for making 'uncouth' comments about Mahama’s daughter

Politician, John Dumelo

• Daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama celebrated her 14th birthday on Friday, July 16

• The photo of Farida Mahama in makeup attracted lots of attention



• An NPP communicator, among others has faced criticisms for making sexist comments about Farida Mahama



Politician and an entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has descended on a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ansah Obofuor for some comments he passed about former president John Dramani Mahama’s 14-year-old daughter.



Dumelo described the NPP communicator as a unreasonable for making such uncouth comments about the teenager.



Sharing a photo of Farida Mahama, the NPP communicator in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said, “Mahama's daughter Farida at 14 and already dey do make up, eiiih..... Chopment come inside after taxpayers money make am fine girl....”



Reacting to this post, John Dumelo said Nana Ansah Obofour’s children should be ashamed for making such a post on social media.

He warned him to desist from making those comments about Farida Mahama or any underaged girls.



He said, "You are a stupid fool! Your children should be ashamed of you and your uncouth comments. Never ever speak about Farida or an underaged person in this manner! Neanderthal!"



In the same vein, a presidential staffer has been backlashed for making a sexist and pedophilic post about the same teenager (Farida Mahama) when her father, (John Dramani Mahama) posted her photo to celebrate her on her birthday.



Social media users did not spare him either as they said he’s a threat to young girls in society.



