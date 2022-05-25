Dumping of refuse, choked drains contribute to flooding

Receding rain waters exposed the debris and other waste materials dumped into drains

Following the overnight rains, some roads in the city have been destroyed, homes flooded and bridges collapsed, a devastating situation that left many commuters stranded.

From Adjen Kotoku, Media through to Achimota Neoplan Station, there was heavy vehicular traffic as a result of the floods.



At the Medie bus stop, the road was flooded, due to the architectural design.



At the Ofankor-Taifa junction and Mile 7 on the main Ofankor-Achimota road, the road was flooded and this caused traffic from Muse through to Achimota, Apenkwa, and Tesano to Circle.

Our correspondent reports that some property was destroyed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, where volumes of refuse had heaped onto the road in front of the Vodafone Head Office through to the Ghana Commercial Bank and the OdawRiver.



Some people were seen picking some valuables after the rains.