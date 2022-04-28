‘Dumsor’ in Parliament not due to ECG disconnection – Parliament

Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo

The Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo has refuted claims that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected power to Parliament due to outstanding debt.



According to her, even though Parliament suffered power outages on Wednesday, the power cut was due to an internal fault.



“My conversation with the head of the Development Department shows that there was no such disconnection. On Wednesday, we had two power trips, and it had nothing to do with ECG coming to disconnect power from parliament,” citinewroom.com reports

Her comment comes after a visit by ECG to Parliament on Wednesday, April 27, to serve them following failure to pay some bill arrears.



The exercise according to ECG was due to the indebtedness of the House.



Even though the amount owed was not stated, the report indicates that Parliament has a huge debt of over several million cedis.



It is based on this Kate Addo has denied claims that the ECG had disconnected Parliament power.