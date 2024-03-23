‘Dumsor is back’ – Osei Akoto reacts to power outages in Kumasi

File photo

A former National Organiser aspirant of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto has criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government for failing to admit that there is a return of intermittent power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

The leading member of the NDC who was in Kumasi recently is seen in a viral video pointing to the generators that had been put on to power some shops in Adum, a central business district in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Osei Akoto is heard in Akan stressing that there has been unannounced persistent power outage in Kumasi which was affecting businesses.

“They said dumsor is not back but see, I am at Adum and there is no power to run businesses. Generator sets are put on everywhere yet they say dumsor hasn’t returned,” he said.