Dumsor to be fixed soon in Accra - MIDAgh

ECG SUBSTATION3 File photo of a substation

Wed, 25 May 2022

According to the Millennium Development Authority Ghana, MIDAgh, the low power supply, “DUMSOR” will soon be fixed in most areas of the capital, Accra.

In a tweet on Monday, May 24, 2022, the authority affirmed that the Kanda substation, the Ellen Moran primary substation which is almost completed, and others will help enhance the power supply disposition, efficiency, and dependability in prominent areas like the 37 military hospitals, Ridge hospital, Flagstaff house as well as other surroundings and communities.

“As part of the, Kanda Substation among others will improve remarkably the power supply quality, efficiency, and reliability to 37 Military Hospital, the Ridge Hospital, and Jubilee House and Surroundings, and also cater for the increased power supply demand in Accra,” The tweet clarified.

“The interconnecting and offloading circuits will also improve the evacuation of the power supply distribution capacity of ECG,” The tweet added.

Given this, the authority is therefore assuring Ghanaians of an extended end to the unpopular energy pandemic “DUMSOR”

The Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 702, 709 & 897 as amended)

To oversee, manage and implement the Programmes under the Millennium Challenge Account for poverty reduction through economic growth as set out in each agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Millennium Challenge Corporation acting for and on behalf of the Government of the United States of America.

