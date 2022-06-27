8
Duncan-Williams, Heward-Mills, other Cathedral Board of Trustees must speak - A Plus

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Work on National Cathedral project stalled

Government facing backlash for investing public funds

North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus wants members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees to speak to matters around the project.

He is of the view that if anything untoward has taken place as widely alleged, they should resign as members of the Board of Trustees.

A Plus stressed that the chatter around the project was too much and not healthy. He slammed government for demolitions that kicked off the project.

“The first day I met Archbishop Duncan Williams… he is a great guy and one of the pillars of this country but my father the archbishop is quiet over these Cathedral issues, he must speak up. Dag Heward-Mills (must speak).

“If it true that people are stealing funds, they shouldn’t be part of the board. Because if we are building a temple for God and you are all donating your service for free and people are being corrupt on the side.

“Eastwood Anaba, Madam Joyce Aryee … it is not going well,” A Plus added whiles making submissions on the June 24, 2022 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV.

The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.

According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.

Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.

