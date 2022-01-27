Duncs Consult 2022 Customer Experience Scale Up set for Feb. 5

File photo

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Duncs Consult is set to host the 2022 Customer Experience Scale-Up on the 5th of February 2022 at the Erata Hotel in East Legon, Accra.

The Customer Experience Scale Up (CXSU) Seminar which is an initiative of Duncs Consult is a customer-focused enlightening programme curated to equip its participants with essential customer experience insights and skills.



Facilitators for the programme include Kobby Mensah, Mrs Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong and Ms. Sarfowaa Duncan.



Kobby Mensah is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS). He a founding member of Ambition Consult, a service training firm, and is the brain behind the customer service innovation software called FOCAS, which is aimed at helping organisations to improve service quality through real-time business intelligence analysis.



Mrs Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong is also Head of Business Programming, Multimedia, Bloomberg & IVLP Fellow, DW trained, and Communications Expert C-suite. Odelia is the only Media leader in Ghana invited by the BBC BIG TALK and she is happy to be a woman to inspire others.

Ms. Sarfowaa Duncan is an IAPPD-UK Certified Professional Trainer and Customer Experience Consultant. She is the founder and lead consultant at Duncs Consult. She was adjudged the CUSTOMER SERVICE CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR 2019-20 at the 8th Ghana Customer Service Awards for sterling performance in Customer Service Consultancy.



CXSU seeks to assist its participants bridge the customer expectation gap for market excellence. The theme for the year is ‘Bridging The Gap Between Customer Expectation And Experience.’



The maiden edition, which was held on 23rd January, 2021 saw participation (Inhouse and virtual) from the Financial & Insurance sectors and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) owners.



The Customer Experience Scale Up 2022 (#cxsu2022) has been curated to help you bridge the gap between customer expectations and experience. Participants who want to attend must visit www.duncsconsult.com to register. Investment is 500ghc – In-Person and 250ghc – Virtual. (Package includes certificate and catering)