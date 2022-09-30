Dutch ambassador pays courtesy call on Lands Minister

Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Jeroen Verheul and Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency, Jeroen Verheul on Friday, September 30, 2022 led a delegation from the Dutch Embassy to pay a courtesy call on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP.

The visit by envoy and his entourage were to formally invite the Minister to a cocoa forum scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022 and to discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries.



In his opening remarks, H.E Jeroen Verheul indicated that his major focus is strengthening the economic and diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Netherlands.



He disclosed that the growth of the Ghanaian agriculture sector is of key interest to the Dutch government. The cocoa industry is at the heart of their plans for Ghana and they desire to see the development of the sector.

HE Jeroen Verhel stated further that his outfit recognizes the important role the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources plays in the agriculture sector of Ghana and deems it necessary to solicit the Ministry’s support and opinion on their plans, strategies, and programs for the Agriculture sector.



On his part, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, acknowledged the effort of the Netherlands in the preservation and protection of Ghana’s forest cover and wildlife conservation. He used the opportunity to thank the diplomatic community for their support on eco-friendly initiatives such as Green Ghana.



Hon. Jinapor thanked the Netherlands for their long-standing friendship and collaboration and called for stronger and enhanced economic ties between both countries.