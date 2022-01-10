Dzifa Attivor ‘goes home’ on February 27

Dzifa Attivor is a former Transport Minister

The family of the late former Transport Minister Dzifa Ativor has detailed the burial details of their deceased family member.



According to the family, there will be a filing past of her mortal remains and pre-burial service at the forecourt of the statehouse on February 17.



However, the burial service will be at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in the Volta region. Dzifa Attivor, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after being sick for a while.

She was 65-years-old.



Dzifa Attivor was one of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.



The Ghanaian politician and businesswoman was appointed February 2013 as the Minister for Transport until she resigned in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



Early life and education



Dzifa Aku Attivor was born on 22nd February 1956. She started her basic education at the Evangelical Presbyterian Primary School at Abutia-Teti between 1960 and 1970.

Her secondary education was at the Kpedze Secondary School and the Peki Secondary School, both in the Volta Region of Ghana between 1970 and 1975.



She then trained at the Government Secretarial School qualifying as a Stenographer Secretary in 1981. She later obtained a Secretarial Silver Diploma from Pitman College, UK.



Her graduate qualifications are from the American Century University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration in 2007 and a master’s degree in Human Resource Management in 2012.