Dzifa Attivor was a very dedicated comrade - Mahama mourns former transport minister

Late Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor

Dzifa Attivor passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was a former Minister of Transport under the John Mahama-led administration



Former President Mahama eulogized her



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has eulogized former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor, who passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, after a short illness.



Mr. Mahama, in a tweet, indicated that the deceased minister was a very dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who contributed immensely to the growth of the party.



He mentioned that the party, together with friends and sympathizers, were still “struggling to come to terms with her departure”.

“May the soul of our sister and mother, Dzifa Aku Attivor, rest peacefully. Dzifa was a very dedicated comrade; she was always ready and willing to get things done for our party, the NDC, and help others in need. We are struggling to come to terms with her departure. She will be sorely missed by all, especially the Volta Region NDC and the teeming number of our people operating under the Volta Caucus across the country. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and the NDC, in the wake of this painful loss,” he said.



Tributes have been pouring in for Dzifa Attivor since news of her demise became public.



Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described her as someone who was “passionate” about national transformation.



“You were passionate about national transformation and contributed your quota with hard work and infectious zeal as epitomized by Ghana’s multiple-award-winning Terminal. Your dedication to the NDC and the Volta Region was most remarkable. Rest in Glory, Mama Dzifa Attivor,” he indicated in a tweet.