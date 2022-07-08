3
Menu
News

Dzifa Bampoh quits Media General after serving for 1 year

Dzifa2 610x400 Dzifa Bampoh

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian media personality Dzifa Bampoh has resigned from Media General, operators of TV3, Onua TV, 3FM and the rest.

According to a report by TheMirrorGH.com, the celebrated broadcaster is taking up a new position as the Communications Director in a reputable public institution.

Dzifa served at the Kanda-based media outlet for some sixteen (16) months before calling it a quit.

While at Media General, she hosted TV3's Saturday news analysis program, The KeyPoints.

She returned to the airwaves after leaving the media job in 2017 to join an oil firm, Tullow Oil as Head of Corporate Affairs, serving 3 years.

Prior to joining Tullow Oil, Dzifa worked with the Multimedia Group (Joy FM)  for 12 years, delivering up-to-the-minute news and current affairs programmes with professionalism.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation