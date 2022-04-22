Dzifa Gomashie expresses shock over the poor state of the new Aflao SHS

File Photo: Aflao Senior High Technical School

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region, Madam Dzifa Gomashie has expressed her disappointment over the current status of the Aflao Senior High Technical School located that Agblekpui.

According to the Ketu South lawmaker, the school which is purported to have commenced academic exercise (teaching and learning) on 19th April 2022 with about ten students is yet to start.



Her disappointment comes from the fact that the school on paper has commenced teaching and learning with a Head Teacher in the person of Mr. Kwame Shadrach Abiwu on the 19th of April 2022.



The Aflao Senior High Technical School located that Agblekpui which is said to have commenced teaching and learning is largely under construction.



The poor state of the Aflao Senior High Technical School one of the E-Block started under the Mahama administration which is largely under construction came to light when the MP toured, as part of her oversight responsibilities to monitor developmental projects in her Constituency together with some NDC Constituency Executives and journalists.



The Government through the Ghana Education Service (GES) has commenced admission of students into the controversial Aflao Senior High Technical School (Aflao E-Block) for the 2022 academic year, but things on the ground have revealed that the structure is not ready for serious academic exercise as suggested in the media.



According to Madam Gomashie, the E-Block building she visited does not look like the E-Blocks sported in other Constituencies.

“We all know how E-Block looks like when it is finished. E-Block is an established project started about ten years ago with an established standard upon completion.



What we are seeing here now is not in the best state in which children are supposed to be enrolled to study.” Madam Dzifa Gomashie claimed.



Currently, many of the classrooms and ICT labs are yet to see paint, fittings like black or whiteboard, ceiling fans and bulb holders as indicated on the walls, tables and chairs, plastering, painting, and fixing of windows and louvers blades have not been fixed.



Everything points to the fact that there is more work that needs to be done.



Apart from the lack of basic materials and tools needed for teaching and learning, the Contractor has left the concrete mixer together with iron rods and woods on the compound.



But, the Municipal Director of Education, Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, insisted enrolment has begun as of 19th April 2022, “thank you very much for coming to Aflao Senior High Technical School that is starting today, 19th April 2022.

The Municipal Director of Education, is, therefore, appealing to Junior High School (JHS) graduates to avail themselves of the new opportunities the new school, has to offer.



The Education Director disclosed that admission is in process at the Ketu South Municipal Assembly located at Torkor saying so far ten students have shown interest and they were have been given the admission forms to fill.



“Our doors are open for people around and beyond, Ketu South, Ketu North, and Keta districts and co as well people who completed JHS from 2015 but could not get placement or at home for any reason to apply,” he said.



Madam Gomashie and the team continued with the tour to the Aflao main Border and held closed-door meetings with the Immigration Officials and then proceeded to interact with Sea Erosion victims at Amutsi, Salakorpe, and Agavedzi with an assurance to continue to speak for them till their issues are addressed.