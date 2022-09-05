Dzifa Gomashie narrates her challenges before becoming a political figure

Dzifa Gomashie is Ketu South MP

"Life is not a bed of roses. Life is war." These are some very popular phrases that are used to highlight the various challenges life will throw at an individual as he or she grows up.

Despite the challenges, one is thought to be ready and not resign to fate when dealt with the ‘heavy blow(s) of life’ but to continuously soldier on.



This appears to be the story of the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who has surmounted the challenges life threw at her to become one of the country’s finest political figures.



In a Facebook post to appreciate GOWA Awards for recognizing her efforts, the legislator narrated how she used to hawk different products before finally becoming an astute politician.



Dzifa Gomashie is MP for Ketu South on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. She was the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the National Democratic Congress during their term in office between 2013 and 2017 when John Dramani Mahama was president.



Read Below The Full Facebook Post of Dzifa Gomashie



APPRECIATION TO GOWA AWARDS



I have had a very chequered history, full of ups and downs. I have been working since I was 17 years old (worked seriously with my Mama from age 11).

Yesterday, I was recognised for how far I have come. From going to Lome with Mama to buy bread to sell in Madina from 1978 to 1979, selling crafts at the Arts Center with Agnes Panfred in the mid-'80s, Dancing, Acting, Producing, selling batik in the mid-'90s, selling food in the mid-2000s to becoming a Deputy Minister of state.



Yesterday, I mounted the stage as the blessed Member of Parliament for Ketu South.



I was honoured by ASKOF at the 5th GOWA Awards with my beautiful, smart and kind sister and friend Oheneyere Naana Dansoa who is celebrating her 25th anniversary as a broadcast Journalist. I had the rare privilege to be honoured on the same stage as Ms Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono.



She called me up the stage when she was receiving her award and told the crowd how far we have come together. What a blessing!



My daughter, Glady Gladys was also honoured for her advocacy work on Cervical Cancer. I am so proud of this beautiful and hardworking young woman I call my daughter.

Ms Esther Cobbah, wife of the illustrious Tsatsu Tsikata was also there to receive her award.



I was accompanied by my Prince and my beautiful sister mentor Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor and our Brave Queen Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa I.



I walk in the favour of God. I am a child of destiny. I am blessed so I love to serve and to be recognised for the service I have rendered to Ghana by the generation after me is truly special and I am here to say THANK YOU ALL.



